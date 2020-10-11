Verna Dean Long Our sweet and feisty mother, Verna Dean (Meggs) Long, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2020. Verna Dean was 97 years old. She was born in Vancouver, WA, and moved to Klamath Falls as a young child. Verna Dean graduated from Klamath Union High School and Southern Oregon College with a master?s degree in Education. She taught fourth-sixth grades for the county and city school districts for 32 years. She married Claude J. Long in 1947. Verna Dean was an avid bowler and loved walking, playing Pinochle, reading, puzzles, and crocheting. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for many years and the Klamath Falls Art Association. Verna is survived by her three children, Craig (Claudia) Klamath Falls; Susan Barnes (Michael) Beaverton; and Wendy Wham (Jim), The Dalles; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Verna Dean was preceded in death by her husband Claude (Dink) of 68 years, her brother Hubert Meggs, and her great-grandson Marcus Jay Phillips.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tags
- Pete Gutierrez
- Ellen
- Military
- Jerry Gutierrez
- Marlene Burke
- Queen Creek
- Plano
- Keith Gutierrez
- Nick
- Charles Nick Johnson
- Zootechnics
- Sport
- Christianity
- Debbie Johnson
- Alice Johnson
- Stanley
- Kathryn Davidson
- Cowboy
- Carson Henry Miller
- Hydrography
- Work
- Commerce
- Staff
- Shelba Diann Clemens
- Jeanie
- Mariah
- Michelle Rushton
- Matthew Sweetser
- Peter Jay Wright
- Kevin
- Police
- Sylvia Wright
- Grandchild
- Frank
- Ariz.
- Oro Valley
- Rowena Louise Demartin
- George Martin
- Golf
- University
- Wa
- Kimberly Runge
- Janet Myers
- Bothell
- Jack Myers
- Verna Dean
- Claude J. Long
- School
- Hubert Meggs
- Sorority
- Bowler
- Craig
Trending now
Articles
- 54 strawberry harvest workers test positive; in quarantine in Klamath County
- Klamath County residents protest COVID-19 restrictions at maskless gathering
- Man dies in car crash outside Malin
- Gilchrist mill sold; 150 jobs could return in November
- Kla-Mo-Ya Casino closes temporarily after confirmed COVID case
- Downtown U.S. Bank branch closes permanently
- UPDATE: Outbreak totals 59 among harvest workers
- Modoc Ancestral Run to travel through Klamath Falls for first time
- Judge says no jurisdiction for suit over Tulelake Airport sale
- It's fall migration on the Pacific Flyway
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.