Linda Dawn Long Linda Dawn Long, 71, passed away at home in Klamath Falls, Ore. on March 5, 2020 (one year ago). She was born in Klamath Falls to Don and Trina (Seaney) Schortgen on March 18, 1948. Linda grew up in Klamath Falls attending Mills school, Fremont Jr. High and graduating from Klamath Union Highschool in 1966. Linda often recalled the good times of fishing trips with her dad and sister, picnics and Christmas parties with the Carpenters Union and visits to her cousins, Susan and Gary Bebber at the farm in Poe Valley. Not to be forgotten, was walking to school with good friends Vicki Walters and Renee Morgan and all the silly things they did as teenagers. Family pets like dogs Rex and Gabriel, cats Snaglepuss, Elke and Larry and even parakeet Birdee were Linda's favorites. After graduation from Oregon State University, Linda and her husband Lynn returned to the Klamath Basin to farm and ranch on Lower Klamath Lake. Additionally Linda earned her teaching credentials from Southern Oregon University and taught for many years in the Klamath County School District at Chiloquin, Keno and Henley Elementary schools. Linda's life as a mother, farm wife and teacher was busy and demanding but she always did her very best to be kind and helpful to those around her. Of special note is Linda's dear friend, Joann Bruno. As teaching colleagues, they went the extra mile to help their students as they helped one another through personal crises and medical challenges. Many laughs and tears were shared between them. On the personal side of life, she enjoyed gardening, photography, genealogy, baby calves and wine tasting with close friends. To her husband she was a lover, confidant, business partner, social secretary, trip planner, and co-pilot to name a few. Linda often lamented that she had visited every John Deere dealership in America! In the final analysis however, children and grandchildren were the highest priority and greatest love in her life. She nurtured them unselfishly as well. Linda was predeceased by her parents; uncle Hank Schortgen and special aunt Dixie Bebber. She is survived by her husband Lynn Long; sister Vickie Schortgen (Rich McDonald) of Redding, Calif; children Alan Pernich (Tiana) of Gresham, Ore. Stephanie Niosi (John) of Portland, Ore. and Nicole Smith (Ken) of Snohomish, Wash. Grandchildren are Cameron Pernich, Madison Pernich, Olivia Niosi, Vincent Niosi and Kai Smith. Other family includes nephews Tahn Amuchastegui and Spencer McGill, niece Sarah Moore and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ron and Ann McGill. Cremation has been held. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at a future date.
