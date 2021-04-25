Roy Alan Lloyd Roy Alan Lloyd was born in Longview, Wash. March 25, 1957 to Norman C. and Scottie K. Lloyd. Roy's father was a log scaler and Roy spent his early childhood moving with his family throughout Oregon. The family settled in Springfield when Roy was in 4th grade. He graduated from Springfield High School where he played football and was an excellent wrestler. Roy moved to Klamath Falls in 1975 to attend OIT where he met the love of his life, Terri, who he married in June of 1978. Roy was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, bird and deer hunting, and a nice big campfire. At the age of 21, Roy started his career as a bus mechanic for the Klamath County School District where he worked for over 30 years. After his retirement Roy, Terri and their friends took a road trip through Alaska for six weeks and a day. They also took a pilgrimage to Rome and spent Easter in the Vatican with the Pope. Roy and Terri raised their two daughters, Mandy and Jodi, in Klamath Falls. They went on many adventures to places like Colorado and Hawaii, but most weekends were spent fishing and camping together. Roy's biggest accomplishment were his grandchildren, Kaleb (14), Ellie (14), Emily (11), and Little Roy (9). Roy was proud to have watched all four of his grandkids accept Jesus as their Savior and be baptized. Roy was a kind and gentle man with a servant's heart and was loved by all who met him. Roy died at his residence on April 17. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Terri; his daughter Amanda Sloan her husband Brad and grand-girls Ellie and Emily; his daughter Jodi White her husband Josh and grandsons Kaleb and Roy; his mother Scottie Lance, five younger siblings and their families; his friends Dave and Mary Beard along with their whole family. He was preceded in death by his father Norman and stepfather John Lance. Services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church Thursday, April 29. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. followed by a reception then interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul or St. Pius Youth.
