Linda Adele McCurdy, a longtime resident of the Klamath Falls area, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Born on May 14, 1947, to Leona and Rulon Radford, she was the youngest of 11 children. She grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on a farm with her family.
She leaves her four children John McFarlin of Klamath Falls, Tracy and husband Donald Sousa of Reno, Nev., Tony McFarlin of Klamath Falls and Danielle and husband Kenny Easley of Reno; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren and one due in February.
She was a true "Domestic Engineer" and took pride in her home and lived her life for her family. She enjoyed woodworking, painting, gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, and candy making.
Though she has left us here on earth, she has now been reunited with her family that had since passed. Her legacy will live on through her family and she will remain forever in our hearts.