Vivian Pearl Levey Vivian Pearl Levey (Granny), 86, joined our Lord in Heaven passing peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 20, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Granny loved all animals and was known for adopting many throughout her life. Elvis and Alan Jackson were her favorite, but any music was enjoyed at the right time. She gave the best hugs and enjoyed chatting for hours over a cup of hot tea. While we may have lost a mother, sister, granny or great-granny, we've gained another beautiful guardian angel. She is survived by her sister, Harriette Bowen, and her children Raymond Levey III, Eric Levey and Ann Hooten, as well as her four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Granny never liked to be the center of attention, and per her wishes there will be a celebration of life held in her remembrance for close family and friends.