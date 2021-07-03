Nona Lemieux Nona Ruth (Chelgren) Lemieux, 91, originally of Scobey, Mont., peacefully finished her earthly journey on June 29, 2021 while resting in her present home of Klamath Falls, Ore. A visitation will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Sunday, July 11, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at Klamath Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Wolf Point, Mont., on July 24, at 10 a.m. She was born to loving parents Edgar and Ruth Chelgren on April 26, 1930. Soon after graduating from Richey High School in 1948, Nona married the love-of-her-life, Edgar Albert Lemieux, and they made their first homes in Wolf Point, Havre and Great Falls, Mont. until 1963 when Edgar passed away due to cancer. While the loss of a spouse at such a young age may have slowed some down, Mrs. Lemieux not only fought the good fight, but also did it with unbridled courage and dignity. First in her life were God and then her children. Yet there was always time for family and friends. She soon moved the family to the Bozeman area where, while single-handedly raising her family, completed her Bachelor's of Nursing with LPN and RN certification in 1966. Her first professional station was in Helena, Mont. as a Social Worker, 1966-67. In order to spend summers with her children and be nearer her brother, Don, she then moved the whole kit-and-caboodle, ages 4-16, to the Puget Sound area where she completed a Masters at the University of Washington and continued her career. As a testament to her values for hard work and education, all of her children have graduated from college and several have attained advanced degrees. Mrs. Lemieux made her own way for herself and her family, establishing a secure home for her children and serving the education and/or medical needs of many communities, prompting brother-in-law Dona to remark, "Well Nona, if you haven't taught your boys anything else, you have taught them how to pack a U-haul." And for cousin Dale Manternach to suggest that she "missed her calling" and "should have been a Real Estate Agent." Nona served as primarily a Professor of Psychiatric Nursing until 1986 and all her children had graduated. She then returned to her first professional love, Geriatric Nursing, and served in many communities until she retired at 79 years old. She then contented herself to driving her RV between Oregon, Washington, Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota in order to attend the many plays, concerts, baptisms, communions and sports events of her grown and growing children and grandchildren. No mile was too long when she wanted to be there. Affectionately known to her children as "Nona C", she had an incredible wry sense of humor and was decidedly independent! Even with this active career, Nona was an attentive mother and each of her children learned a strong commitment to God, family and striving to run their own "good race." She is survived by her children: Marilyn (Mark) Leinen, Wahpeton, N.D.; Gerald (Connie) Lemieux, Klamath Falls; Brian (Jacquelyn) Lemieux, Brainerd, Minn.; Neil (Jeanette) Lemieux, Dillon, Mont., and Dana Lemieux, Yakima, Wash. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren. She was quite proud of that number. Nona also has many surviving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; son, Stephen; parents, Edgar and Ruth; sister, Norma Lou and brother, Don. Memorials can be made to, a favorite of Nona's, West Valley Foursquare Church, "Osanidde Success Fund." 5802 Summitview Ave #130, Yakima, WA 98908. https://www.wvfc.church/osanidde-success-fund.
