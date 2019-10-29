Danny Warren Lehman Danny Warren Lehman, 72, died in his Klamath Falls, Ore., home on Oct. 25, 2019, after waging war against cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Dan had touched in some small way throughout his life. Danny was born to the late Jack and Wilma Lehman on June 24, 1947, in Richmond, Calif. He graduated from Montgomery High School, Santa Rosa, Calif., in 1965. He served his country by joining the Air Force in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1970. During his service, he was stationed in Okinawa, Thailand, and Vietnam. Dan married his wife of 50 years Charline and they settled in Klamath Falls. Dan enjoyed working as an employee of PG&E, PGT, and TransCanada as a welder being promoted over time to district foreman, retiring after 40 years. For recreation, Dan enjoyed prospecting, fishing, and hunting. One of his favorite places included Alaska Dreams in Alaska, where he fished and spent time with long-time friends and owners Rick Hufstader and Cindy Stickland. He also reveled in sharing the favorite camping and fishing spot of his childhood, Pit River, Calif., with his family, spending many vacations there with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Dan found the Lord again recently, guided by his good friend Stan Tecumseh, and was baptized on Oct. 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Charline, three children (and their spouses) Todd Hunter, Jennifer (and Doug) Mead, and Christopher (and Linda) Lehman; his brother and sister Jack (and Mary Ellen) Lehman and Lana (and Ron) Ward; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held this Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11:30 a.m. in Living Faith Fellowship (4549 Homedale Road) with a reception to follow. Condolences may be sent to Charline Lehman, 5393 Glenwood Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.