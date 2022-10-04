John "Jack" Curtiss Lansdowne Jack Lansdowne passed away with his son and daughter by his side, on September 25, 2022, in Bly, Oregon. Jack was born in Elkpoint, South Dakota on April 6, 1933, to Hiram and Sadie Lansdowne. After graduating from high school, he hitch-hiked to the west coast to work in construction, before joining the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. After leaving the Marines, Jack moved to Vancouver, Washington, where he began a career with Weyerhaeuser Timber Company as a heavy equipment mechanic. He then moved to the Klamath Falls area and met the love of his life, Edie, and her daughter Maria. They were married September 4, 1960, in Reno, Nevada. In 1960, their son, John, was born. In 1996, Jack retired from Weyerhaeuser after 43 years as a Woods Mechanic and continued working two more years as the Business Agent for the local chapter of the International Association of Machinists. He also was instrumental in establishing the Bly Water and Sanitary District and served many years on the Board of Directors. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding around the woods looking for wildlife. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Lucas W. Nichols; wife Edie, and brother Hal. Jack leaves behind his son John; daughter Marla (Bruce) Nichols; grandchildren Ginger (Leland) Hunter and Joshua Nichols; great-grandchildren Rosemary (Jon) Esget, Jacob Hunter, Luke (Cassidy) Nichols, Quentin Nichols and Katy Nichols; great-great grandson, Allen Esget; sisters-in-law Beverly Lansdowne, Joan (Clay) Miller, Menda (Al) Bush, Linda Budd, and Arlene Ling; and numerous nephews and nieces, and special niece Ronda Miller Tate. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Bly Community (gym) Center. A luncheon will be served after the service. Feel free to bring and share your favorite salad or dessert.