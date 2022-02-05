Thomas James Lacey Thomas James Lacey was born to Jim and Delia Lacey on July 3, 1922 in Merrill, Ore., and passed away on August 3, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. at 99 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, three infant siblings, sisters Mary Fox and Helen Bryngleson, his wife Marie, son Larry Miles, grandson Oscar Miles and many beloved friends and family members. Tom is survived by his sons Dave (Nancy) Miles, Ron (Jan) Miles, and daughters Pam Pinney and Theresa Lacey (Tom Calder), grandchildren Lance, Jeff, Michele, Nicole, Chris, Veronica, Brett, Sarah, Jamie and AJ, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tom grew up on the family ranch with his sisters and the occasional long-term visiting cousin. He enjoyed running sheep with his dad and listening to the old guys talking around the campfire. A 1941 graduate of Merrill High School, Tom then served his country in the Army for several years, the majority of his time in the Philippines. Returning home, Tom became a well-respected community member, cattleman and farmer. He met Marie at the Beatty Rodeo, and they married in 1959. He welcomed her children as his own, acting as a good friend and trusted advisor to Dave, Larry and Ron, and as dad to Pam. They lived in Merrill for a few years, where their youngest, Theresa, was born. Tom was admired for his work ethic and ability to get things done. He and his partners ran a herd of commercial cattle from the 40s through the 60s. In 1965 when Tom, Marie, Pam and Theresa moved back to the ranch, he started a herd of registered Angus that drew buyers from several states over the years. He loved when family and friends gathered for branding. In the 1970s, he went to work at TP Packing company, where for years he was the cattle buyer and helped keep the plant running. He spent innumerable hours in the cattle truck, driving across four states, buying and hauling cattle. Tom was known for his service to others. For many years, he participated in 4-H where he joined several other dedicated people to help local kids do their best with their cattle. He was a member of the St. Augustine's Catholic church for most of his life. Tom had an amazing memory, and was known as a great storyteller; he had friends across all age groups. He enjoyed traveling; one of his favorite trips was to Ireland in 1989, where he was able to connect with his first and second cousins who lived on the "home place" where his dad was raised. Tom was honored to be the Grand Marshall of the 75th Annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival in 2012. In the twilight of his life, his companion was Nancy Bruceri, with whom he shared many travel adventures, and many hours of square and round dancing. Arrangements were handled by O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. At his request, he was privately laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Klamath Falls. Donations in Tom's memory can be made to Klamath Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.