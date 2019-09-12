Merline A. Kurth Merline Kurth, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019. Merline was born on March 16, 1924, in Wheaton, Minn. She loved to sew, golf, camp, and put on the best Christmas Eve that anybody could ask for! She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, and many friends. She is survived by her children Jim Kurth, Sherry Jackson, and Pam Johnson, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held in Klamath Lutheran Church on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m.