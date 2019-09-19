Kathleen Mary Kujawski Kathleen Mary (Doughery) Kujawski left us on Earth on Sept. 1, 2019. She was born to Jim and Lula Dougherty on Feb. 10, 1942, at Klamath Valley Hospital. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School through her sophomore year and then attended Klamath Union High School for her junior and senior years and graduated in 1960. On Sept. 10, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart Charles "Corky" Kujawski in Reno, Nev. In 1962, they welcomed a son Scott James and in 1965 welcomed a daughter Kari Kristine. Kathy will be forever known for her kind heart, laughter, positive attitude, and smiling eyes. She had several part-time jobs throughout the years. She worked for Dr. Nitchelm, Dr. Sagunsky, and Gibson Canos. Her real passion was cooking and entertaining. Her cooking passion landed her a job teaching advanced cooking classes. Kathy's greatest accomplishment was her dedication to being a great homemaker, mother, and wife. Kathy loved traveling to Hawaii and Arizona for winter trips. She also loved spending countless hours at the family cabin "The River" during the summer. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Corky Kujawski; her son and daughter-in-law Scott and Roxanne Kujawski; daughter and son-in-law Kari and Martin Quirke; cousin Sharon Roberts and her husband Bob; grandchildren Brendan Quirke (Joanna), Erin Quirke, Tanner Kujawski, and Garrett Kujawski; and her great-grandchildren Nevan Quirke and Corbine Quirke. She also leaves behind her special friend for over 55 years, Carol Arnold, along with many other relatives, friends, and her dog "Sugar." Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Lula Dougherty and her uncle Bruce Bartz. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.