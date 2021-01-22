Ernest Lee Kucera Sr. a resident of Tulelake, Calif. passed away at his home on Jan. 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. (Please keep in mind that COVID restrictions are constantly changing.)
Ernest was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Oct. 7, 1948, to Ernest and Judy Kucera. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and John Silva; son and daughter-in-law Ernest and Mandi Kucera Jr.; grandchildren Justin, Alexandra, Izaiah, Aliyah, Jacoby; siblings and their spouses Dennis and Mary Kucera, Sharon Kucera; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Donna Kucera of 43 years and his brother Larry Kucera