Donna Jean Kucera

Donna Jean Kucera Donna Jean (Llewellyn) Kucera, a resident of Tulelake, Calif., passed away at her home on Nov. 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. (Please keep in mind that COVID restrictions are constantly changing.) Donna was born in Yankton, S.D., on Sept. 29, 1955, to Melvin and Delores Llewellyn. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ernest Kucera Sr.; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and John Silva; son and daughter-in-law Ernest and Mandi Kucera Jr.; grandchildren Justin, Alexandra, Izaiah, Aliya, Jacoby; siblings and their spouses Leona Dobbs, Kay and Tom Sharp, Nancy Meyers, Bill Llewellyn, Judy and Carlton Girtman, Mary and Rick Hilton, David Llewellyn, Melvin and Sheila Llewellyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Llewellyn.

Tags