Don Wilbur Krider Don Wilbur Krider passed away on October 25, 2021. Don is survived by his wife Margaret Farnam Krider and six stepchildren: Greg Farnam (Dona), Cydney Krouse, Donna Havlina (Jim) children of Lorraine Krider; Ryan Farnam (Kathy), Pam Hayden (FJ), Doug Farnam (Debbie) children of Margaret Krider. He is also survived by his niece Carol Clapsaddle. Don is also survived by numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Don is predeceased by his parents Otis and Inez Krider, sister Daisy Thompson, niece Karen Sanchez, and nephew Robert Thompson. Don was born March 20, 1926. He grew up on a dairy farm near Cold Springs, Missouri. His parents sold out in early 1940's and settled at Sprague River, Oregon. Don graduated from Sprague River High School March 1944 at the age of 17, by joining the US Navy he received his diploma. He entered the US Navy March 9, 1944. After 90 days in boot camp at Farragut, Idaho he was assigned to a new aircraft carrier USS Matanikau (CXVE101). The ship and staff assisted with training new flight pilots to land and take off the flight deck. One plane was lost over the side and one hung up on the gun mound, no lives lost. The ship did some transporting followed by preparing for action near northern Japan. The ship took on added ammunition, some new radio and radar equipment, and picking up a squadron. From there they went to northern Japan where some of the last fighting was happening. Just before arriving at their destination the war ended. Following discharge from the US Navy in 1946 Don was employed for a short time at a local car and truck dealership. When OTI (now OIT) was founded he was one of the first to enroll, studying accounting and business. He was also on the first OTI basketball team. Upon graduating he was employed by the Klamath Production Credit Association as an Agriculture Lender on December 1, 1948. His employment there lasted some 36 years plus. Retirement was spent hunting, fishing, playing golf, and some traveling. He traveled to eastern Oregon with friends Clark Unruh and Don Rajnus for chukar. Chuker hunting with good bird dogs was always a good outing. There are not many back roads in Klamath, Lake, Siskiyou, and Northern Modoc counties missed during his some seventy years in Klamath County. Don was a member of the Bible Baptist Church, life member of the Klamath Falls Masonic Lodge 77, life member of Klamath Falls Elks 1247, and life member of North American Hunting Club. The family would like to thank Ashley Manor for the loving care they gave to Don during his time there. A memorial service will be held at the Bible Baptist Church November 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held prior to the memorial service. Anyone wishing to do so may make contributions to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 or to any charity of their choosing.
