Rose Marie Krebs Rose Marie (Fox) Krebs was born November 14th, 1937 at Klamath Indian Agency to Lambert & Mary Jane (John) Fox. She is a direct descendant of Chief Lakeview & Maggie John of Lakeview Oregon and Frank & Mammie John of Nixon, Nevada. She walked on April 8th, 2022 in Klamath Falls. She was a member of the Klamath Tribes. She had a love for cooking and is fondly remembered for her beadwork and sewing. She loved visit, had countless friends and family. Her family was her center and she built many beautiful memories with them. She leaves behind her children, Tim R. Jones, Dale Wilson, Nancy MCConnell and husband Lewis (Blanchard, OK), Elaine Meeker, Christine Ballard. Grandchildren, Lakota Jones, Takona Jones, Jeanene Jones, John MCConnel , Nina Nye, Nakoa, Matthew Criss, Loren Meeker, Levi, Eseree, and Jamie. Brother Simon Dearbone, Sister Francis Moreno and numerous other Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by son, Darryl "Zoom" Wilson, Gregory Granillo, Infant Children, Kathleen, Kenneth, and Leo. Grandchildren, Rosie Wilson, Kameron Stewart, Christopher Wilson, Gregory Wolf Granillo. Interment will be Wilson Cemetery, Chiloquin Oregon. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and physically during this sacred time. Services will be held on April 13th, at 11 AM, at Chiloquin Christian Center.