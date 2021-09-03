Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Wes Knodel Wes Knodel, 66, of Salem, Ore., passed away on Aug. 13, 2021, after a long battle with ALS. Wes was born in Stayton, Ore. in 1955. He was the oldest of his siblings. After graduating high school, he went on to study at Arizona Automotive Institute in Phoenix, Ariz. His love for building cars began in 1970. He attended many races mostly at the Woodburn Raceway. Wes spent nearly 30 years working in the automotive industry before changing careers. He spent his last 20 years hosting gun shows all over Oregon and Washington. Wes supported many organizations beginning with Albany Rifle & Pistol Club and the NRA. He later joined several gun clubs throughout Oregon and maintained friendships with many other gun affiliates. He was loved by all and well known in both the automotive and gun communities. Wes spent most of his time off traveling the entire country. His most memorable trips were in his classic '78 Camaro as he travelled the entire Route 66. Wes was predeceased by his two sisters: Carolyn & Connie. Wes is survived by his Father, Jim Knodel, Mother, Alice Zurcher (Don), siblings, Laura Knodel, Ron Zurcher (Alina), Karen Elder (Scott) & Sam Zurcher. Children Kendra Perez (Josh Alsterberg), Serena Hall & Kirk (Pam) Tyler, his grandchildren, Jacob Perez, LJ Alsterberg, Breanna Tyler, Brayden Tyler, Carter Tyler, Ambriel Hall & Aurora Hall, Wes's stepsiblings, extended family and many friends and associates.