Marie Jean Kliewer Marie Jean Kliewer moved on to a better place April 26, 2021. She was born June 21, 1932 in Rabe, Minn. to Victor and Mabel (Collins) Roberts. She married Marvin Kliewer on April 5, 1947 and over the coming years became mother to Micki, Larry and Tami. A good part of the next few years were spent moving with construction jobs on the Snake and Columbia Rivers. The family temporarily settled in McKinleyville, Calif. and in the early 1970's made their permanent home in the Klamath Basin. Anyone who was around her even for a moment likely recognized her creativity. Be it recording music and writing songs and poetry, crafting dolls, painting, making jewelry, and the family's favorite, making bread, she was always determined to improve things. You never knew what she would be up to next. Her unbridled creativity served her well and is definitely a trait that strongly imprinted on many of her descendants. In her later years, she was active in the Old Time Fiddlers where she made many special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years. She is survived by her daughter Micki (Pat) Smith of Klamath Falls; son Larry (Debbie) Kliewer of Klamath Falls; daughter Tami (Dan) Kellom of Roseburg; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great- great-grandchildren. She is also survived by very special friend Merv Woodard, who the family greatly appreciates for his kindness and love in her later years. A private family service will be held.
