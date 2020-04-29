Roger W. Klahn Roger Klahn was born on March 13, 1932, in Klamath Falls, Ore. He passed away April 23, 2020, in Gresham, Ore. Roger was 88 years old. He attended Riverside and Roosevelt grade schools and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1950. He attended the University of Oregon and graduated in 1955. He moved to Portland, Ore. after college to work for the Meier and Frank store and later moved tothe Palm Springs area. He applied for an Oregon Liquor Store License and received a store in Gresham. He and his wife raised three children. He was past President of Gresham Rotary Club and very active in Boy Scouting in Gresham. His biggest love was the U of O, and he had season tickets to football and basketball games. He very seldom missed a football game. Roger spent most of his summers at Spring Creek, north of Chiloquin, Ore. He is preceded in death by his wife Karen and survived by his sons Mark and Paul, and his daughter Laurie, all from Gresham, and brother Larry and Maureen Klahn of Klamath Falls.
