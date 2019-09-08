Mobie Kirk It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Mobie Lee Kirk on Sept. 3, 2019, at her home in Beatty, Ore., with her father by her side. Mobie is survived be her father "Tinker" Jesse Lee Kirk and her three children Phoebe, Thomas and Emma. She was preceded in death by her mother Earnestine Smith Kirk and brother Irvin Kirk Sr. A celebration of her life was held on Sept. 7 in Beatty at the Beatty Gospel Church with a luncheon following at the Irwin Weiser Memorial Center. Mobie wishes were to be cremated so with respect to her wishes, all family and friends "I LOVE YOU."
Breaking
Trending now
Articles
- Accidental shooting wounds three; two of them Mormon missionaries
- Kingsley stands to lose $10 million for wall funding, says Sen. Merkley
- Sunday Update: Lone Fire at 5,600 acres; 55 percent contained
- McDonald's adds delivery in Klamath Falls
- 100th Lake County Round-Up and Fair sees record crowds
- New reporter at H&N
- Wise, Agnes
- Lake County Round-Up: It's all in the family
- Law enforcement Monday
- Modernizing middle school
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.