Francis James Arlen Kirk Francis James Arlen Kirk, born on June 29, 1982, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 28, 2021 in Chiloquin, Ore. Francis was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. He attended Klamath Community College. He worked for Jeldwen and most recently worked at Crater Lake Junction Travel Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, traveling and enjoying time with family. He was preceded in death by brothers Dude, Boo Weeks; sister Tonya Weeks; uncle Dude Wright; grandma Ruth Kirk; aunt Snooks Kirk; and grandma Rebecca and Gene Harrington Sr. He was survived by his wife Faye Kirk; sons Justin, Jevi, and Francis Jr; daughters Kanyia and Amelia; mother Marcella "Buster" Harrington; father James Kirk Sr; brother Solar Kirk and Jesse Kirk and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
