Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Francis James Arlen Kirk

Francis James Arlen Kirk Francis James Arlen Kirk, born on June 29, 1982, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 28, 2021 in Chiloquin, Ore. Francis was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. He attended Klamath Community College. He worked for Jeldwen and most recently worked at Crater Lake Junction Travel Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, traveling and enjoying time with family. He was preceded in death by brothers Dude, Boo Weeks; sister Tonya Weeks; uncle Dude Wright; grandma Ruth Kirk; aunt Snooks Kirk; and grandma Rebecca and Gene Harrington Sr. He was survived by his wife Faye Kirk; sons Justin, Jevi, and Francis Jr; daughters Kanyia and Amelia; mother Marcella "Buster" Harrington; father James Kirk Sr; brother Solar Kirk and Jesse Kirk and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Tags