Jack H. Kirby Jack H. Kirby,85, a long time resident of Klamath Falls, passed away at Sky Lakes Medical Center on October 6, 2021. Jack was born December 23,1935, in Pasadena,California, to Fred and Mildred Kirby. Jack was the oldest of four children. After high school Jack and Bessie Kirby got married and they left for the Navy. After the Navy, Jack and Bess came back to Klamath Falls and had four daughters, Teresa, Karen, Sandy, and Lesa. After the passing of Bess, Jack remarried to Della McKay Cleek, they would have been married 24 years this November. Jack started out as a photographer, then went into logging, later into construction and carpentry. Jack also pastored at several small churches and lead numerous Bible studies. Jack hobbies included, fishing, camping, studying and teaching the Bible, target shooting, furniture building, road trips and traveling. He traveled to Hawaii, Israel, Mexico and Alaska. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and making everyone he came in contact with laugh, especially clerks wherever he went. His motto being, "always leave them with a smile." Jack is survived by his wife Della, his four daughters, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and sister Verna. Funeral service will be held at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd; Friday, October 29, 2021 at 1 p.m.