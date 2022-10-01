Reanna King Reanna King, Mario Kart champion, ghetto MacGyver, fierce friend, much-loved gray hair giver of a daughter, passenger seat DJ, and passionate piano player, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Reanna lived with zest, loving a great many people and things and she was loved in return by nearly everyone (and she made sure anyone who didn't wasn't her problem). She had an eclectic music taste. It wouldn't be unlikely to hear Dragula and Moonlight Sonata in the same car ride, with something especially weird or funny thrown in for good measure. With Reanna there was never a shortage of laughter to be had. She had the best kind of laugh, an infectious cackle and clap combo that could have a whole room rolling before we even knew what the joke was. The more dead pan or irreverent the comedy, the better. A fan of hand-holding and pinky-promises, she was never shy to show her affection for the people close to her and avidly supported their every endeavor. Reanna excelled at making the perfect bowl of stove-top ramen, dancing whenever possible, coming up with colorful insults and being fashionably late. Her mean mug was legendary, with the irony being that you'd be hard pressed to find a friendlier person beneath it. Life was never easy and rarely kind to her, but she never let it turn her into a spiteful person. She was determined to see the best in others (even if it sometimes bit her). In addition, her work ethic was unmatched, driven by her desire to be self-sufficient and independent, and it brings us joy to know that at the end of her life, she was just that. Her lifelong hobbies included reading, playing video games, driving stick, rearranging her room as the mood struck her, buying office supplies, taking gratuitous amounts of selfies and petting every animal that would let her. She felt best when she felt fancy and the only thing she loved more than doing her hair, nails and make up was somebody doing them for her. She was a regular patron of Dutch Bros, but when she made coffee at home she liked it to be half creamer, which she used to fuel her search for interesting thrift shop finds and her undying love for Jude Law. Reanna is joined on the other side by her only brother, Johnathon Cameron; her grandma, Janie Spencer; her childhood dogs, Bindy and Skittles; and her beloved cat, Freddie Mercury. Reanna is survived by her parents, PJ Fenton and Corey King; her grandma, Betty King; her sister by blood, Ashley Cameron (whose children she adored and spoiled at every available opportunity); and sisters from other misters, Paige Armstrong and Meagan Sigsbee. She is also survived by a huge number of friends and acquaintances, too many to name for fear of forgetting someone. Reanna wouldn't have wanted people to mope around and be too sad, she wanted to be celebrated, so please do so in whatever way feels right. Wherever she is (definitely haunting us if possible), we hope there's cigarettes and Red Bull and the comfiest nap spot she can imagine. We love you Rea. Forever and ever.