Madelyn King Madelyn King (Goulette) passed away peacefully at home on the 18th of November, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born in Moriah, Essex County, New York on April 5, 1932, to Herbert and Florence (Bradley) Goulette. Madelyn grew up on a sheep and apple farm on Lake Champlain in upstate New York. She and Jim met in first grade, and they attended the Crown Point Central School together through High School. In High School she participated in tennis, swimming and was a ping pong ace! After graduation she joined the US Navy Reserve as a Seaman Apprentice for a 4-year hitch. After she graduated from Albany Business College, she worked at a law office and 20th Century movie production company. On December 27th, 1952, Madelyn married her High School sweetheart, Jim of Crown Point, NY and began the life of a military spouse. She and Jim were stationed in Kansas, Florida, Turkey, Oregon and California, eventually retiring and returning to Klamath Falls, OR. She had an adventurous and productive 2 years living in Izmir, Turkey where they all explored ancient ruins and expanded their family with the additions of Mary and Teresa to older siblings Judy, Tom and Joni. Upon returning from Turkey in 1964 they were assigned to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls where they have remained for 58 years except for 2 years at Beale AFB in California. With 5 children in the Klamath Falls City school system, she spent countless hours volunteering in a wide array of activities including being a Girl Scout leader. She also worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Klamath Falls City School system for 21 years, retiring in 1991. She and Jim then embraced their retirement life traveling the world and enjoyed 25 years wintering in South Padre Island, TX visiting friends & family, embarking on dozens of cruises and occasionally drifting through a casino or two. Madelyn suffered a period of declining health over the last three years. She was sustained by her family, friends and faith. Her faith was an important aspect of her life, as a member of the Sacred Hearth Parish and a Regent of Catholic Daughters. She loved exploring her roots and could trace her ancestry back though the Ticonderoga, NY Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her loving husband James "Jim" W. King, with whom she was looking forward to their 70th wedding anniversary next month. She is also survived by daughters, Judy (Lloyd) Hafar, Joni Smith and Teresa (David) Biehn; son, Tom (Sally) King; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her sister Marian Bulcao De Moraes of Rio de Janerio, Brazil. She was predeceased by daughter Mary King of Fremont, CA; sisters Evelyn Hall of Crown Point, NY, Doris Pass of Los Alamitos, CA, and son-in law Bill Smith of Lake Forest, CA. No services are planned at this time however a Mass will be scheduled at Sacred Heart Church. Madelyn will be laid to rest at a later date in the Eagle Point National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sacred Heart Parish or the charity of your choice