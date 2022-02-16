David Edward King David Edward King lost a lengthy battle to cancer on January 26th, 2022. He was welcomed into the world August 28th, 1959, in Klamath Falls, OR by parents Frank and Virginia King, as well as older sisters, Holly and Laurie. He attended Newell School. He graduated from Tulelake High School in 1977. He attended Shasta Jr. College in Redding and transferred to Cal Poly SLO, where he received a degree in Ag Business. He married Robin Brechtel on April 17, 1982. They welcomed children Angelina, Cameron, and Whitney. In September of 1997, David was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CCL). His daughter Whitney, (age 8 at the time) was his bone marrow donor in 1999. After years of remission, he was diagnosed with cancer of the mouth seven years ago. He underwent multiple surgeries to remove the cancer, as it kept recurring. Over the years he helped with youth sports, community and civic projects, as well as opportunities to educate people on Agriculture, especially issues specific to the Klamath Basin. Despite his health challenges, he enjoyed taking the kids skiing at Mt. Shasta, fishing and camping at Medicine Lake, family vacations to Eagle Crest, and houseboating at Shasta Lake. He loved being outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing, and flying. The icing on the cake of life were his grandchildren Blake, George, Kamdyn, and Tana. Despite considerable pain and other health challenges, David tried to live life to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia King. He leaves behind his father, Frank L. King Jr,; wife Robin; children Angelina King, Cameron King, and Whitney (Jason) Cantrell; sisters Holly (Steve) King, Laurie (Roger) Piepenbrink; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department or the Tulelake Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, in David's honor. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 19th, at 10:30 AM, at the Tulelake Fire Hall in Tulelake, CA.