Carolyn June Killeen Carolyn June Tuter Killeen was born to Dorothy and Vernon Tuter on Sept. 26, 1952 in Klamath Falls, Ore., and she passed away peacefully at her home in Dorris, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2020. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1970. She started a family, worked at Sturdi Craft for many years as a bookkeeper, Dorris Health Clinic, Premier Bank, and Skoog's Market. She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Vernon and brother Larry. She enjoyed taking trips to the coast with her loving husband Mike, gardening and her flower garden. Her most treasured time was spent with her family and spoiling all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her love. She is survived by her husband Mike of 31 years, her sister Lynne (Frank) Morton, sisters in-law Joni Chancer, and Susie Robie, children Daniel Mitchel (Tamara), Jennifer (James) Nardin, Paddy (Lacey) Killeen, and Anthony Killeen, grandchildren Justine (Myles) Murrey, Julia (Isaac) Nardin, and Teagan, Kaedi, and Harper Killeen, great-grandchildren John James and Madilynne Murrey. Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held in the Nazarene Church at 805 Picard Road in Dorris on Jan. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family invites everyone to a potluck in the church following the services; please join us and share memories with us about our departed loved one.