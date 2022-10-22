Marlene Dorothy Keppen Marlene Dorothy Keppen, 88, died early in the morning on October 19, 2022, of natural causes. She was born on January 12, 1934, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to George and Sophie Petkov. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1952, on September 5, 1959, she married Gary Hart Keppen and moved to Houghton, Michigan where Gary finished his forestry degree from Michigan Tech University in 1960 and began a long career with the U.S. Forest Service. Over the next three decades, they lived in Clam Lake, Medford, Park Falls, Eagle River and Waukesha - all in Wisconsin - before moving out West to Corvallis, Oregon; Susanville, California; and finally, her favorite home - Klamath Falls, Oregon. She lived in Klamath Falls for the last 36 years of her life. Marlene was mother to two sons - Dan and Ken - and was their biggest booster in all things academic and athletic as they were growing up. She and Gary were married for 48 years, until his tragic death on February 17, 2008. Marlene performed countless hours of volunteer work for many years with the Exceptional Aging program, Jungle Gym Pediatric Physical Therapy Clinic, and the Episcopal Church. She was a life-long Episcopalian and remained active in her church up until the last years of her life. Marlene enjoyed competitive bridge in three different clubs, playing another card game - Hand 'n Foot - with her friends at Crystal Terrace Retirement Center, and was active in Sojourners Club. Marlene loved exercising at Harbor Isles Tennis and Fitness Center, where she organized tennis matches in her later years. She was a voracious reader and could often be seen reading or working on the computer at the Klamath Falls Public Library. She also regularly attended performances at the Ross Ragland Theater and the Linkville Playhouse. Marlene loved people! She cared deeply for her friends, her children and their wives, and her two wonderful grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Kenneth in May 2005; her husband Gary; parents George and Sophie; and her brother, George. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Dena Keppen; her grandchildren, Anna and Jackson; Jackson's wife, Hayley; and her sister and best friend - Marion Heinz, and her husband, Ray. Her beloved shelter cat, Mitzi, was her constant companion in her last years. A celebration of life and remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made to the Friends of the Klamath County Library for support of general library activities. Donations may be made at any branch or sent to:Friends of the Klamath County Library, 126 South Third Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Cards can be received at P.O. Box 216, Klamath Falls, Oregon, 97601.