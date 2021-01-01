Sarah Veronica Kenneally Sarah Kenneally went to heaven on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. She had a very wonderful life starting on Oct. 31, 1933. She was born to Daniel J and Ester O'Keeffe in Tulelake, Calif. Her family had a sheep ranch which Sarah along with her brother John and sister Lena grew up on. After graduating high school from Sacred Heart Academy, she married Paddy Kenneally making their home in Fort Klamath. They were blessed with five girls: Lee, Ann, Janet and the twins Mary and Margaret. Sarah was very busy with the kids' school, sports, 4-H and rodeos. When the children were older Sarah started her life long adventure in "the food industry" as she would refer to it. During the years she owned, supervised and managed many different restaurants and deli's. In 1976 she divorced and moved to the Portland area remained there until retiring, at which time she moved back to Klamath Falls to be with family. Sarah enjoyed family, playing bridge, ballroom dancing and astrology. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Lee and Mary. She leaves behind daughters Ann (Lawrence) Hall, Janet (Greg) Thede, Margaret Kenneally, grandchildren Cortney Hall, Abby (Omar) Alyahya, Nick (Stacey)Thede and Lindsay Thede, great-grandchildren Davante Hunter, Julliana Hunter, Ishia Alyahya, Noria Alyahya, Caroline Thede and Patrick Thede. We would like to thank Pacifica Senior Living and Klamath Hospice for their help and support. There will be a private service in the future.
