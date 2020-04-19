Susan Kendall Susan Marie Kendall was born July 8, 1955 in Bridgeport Ct to Anna Stella Stulas and Michael Andrejko. She died on April 7, 2000 after a lengthy struggle with illness. Given the current state of the world, no memorial service is planned. Sue is survived by her husband Ken Kendall of Klamath Falls and her mother, Anna Stella Andrejko, also of Klamath Falls. She would also say that she is survived by her dog, Ike. Sue's father Michael and her sister Sharron preceded her in death by many years. Sue and Ken were married outdoors at the beautiful Benbow Inn in the California Redwoods. Work took them from Southern California to the Atlanta GA area and then to Charlotte NC before retirement to Klamath Falls. Sue's work was in insurance sales and took her to most of the fifty states. Sue loved animals, particularly her dogs, as well as live theater. She served as a voluntary director at Actors Theater of Charlotte. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name can do so to the Klamath Animal Shelter, 4240 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
