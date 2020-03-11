Wesley Daniel Kellom In loving memory of Wesley Daniel Kellom, Sr. who passed away Feb. 16, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Roseburg, OR. Wes was born on Oct. 3, 1929, at Samaritan Hospital in Nampa, ID, to Ralph and Mildred Kellom and grew up in Idaho. He attended Northwest Nazarene College where he married Julia Cox, on Dec. 22, 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in June 1951, and worked as a mechanic in the Motor Pool where he was a Supervisor when he retired. He was stationed in Texas, Kansas, Florida, Washington and Oregon. Overseas assignments included Germany, Canada, Vietnam and England. He retired at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, OR, on August 1, 1971, after serving for 20 years. He and Julia built the Summers Lane Mobile Park in K. Falls while he was a Teacher's Aide in the Shop dept. at Mazama High School. He graduated from OIT in the 70's with 5 associate degrees in the mechanical field. He earned his pilot's license in the 70's. They moved to Brookings, OR, where they commercial fished on the Fishing Vessels, "Julia K." and the "Vindicator" for 10 years before moving back to Klamath Falls in 1991 where he and Julia ran a ranch on Spring Lake raising cattle and alfalfa. Wes and Julia enjoyed many elk hunting camping trips with their children and grandchildren. They were able to travel around the U.S. and spent several Summers in Alaska. They traveled around Europe, going to Russia two times, China, Australia and New Zealand and enjoyed taking their two sons on an African hunting trip and their daughters and their husbands to Egypt. He is survived by his life partner of 70 years, Julia Kellom; His sons; Wesley Daniel, Jr. and his wife, Tami, of Roseburg; John and his wife, Tonie, of Klamath Falls; daughters, Cheryl Cruson, her husband, Dale, of Ontario, OR. and Diane Stephens, her husband, Tim, of Fall Creek, OR. 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and his beloved fur baby Crystal. A military graveside service was held at The National VA Cemetary in Roseburg for family with a Celebration of Life dinner held at the Roseburg Country Club.
