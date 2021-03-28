Agnes M. Keck Agnes M. Keck, 96, born Dec. 22, 1924, to Alma and John Yunker, passed away March 24, 2021 in Medford, Ore. She was born and raised in Washburn, N.D. the youngest of 10 children. She is preceded in death by her son, Mike, and husband, Al Keck. She is survived by her children, Sherry Keck Brickner and husband, Bruce and their children Barbara Nowak and Pamela Macklin; Janet Keck Beamer and husband, Doug, and their children Jaime Wizner, Angi Sterger, David Beamer, and Greg Beamer; Dan Keck and wife, Wendy, and Dan's children, Nicole Erickson, Colette Davis, and Amanda Sallee. Agnes adored her nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and she gave the best Grandma hugs ever. She was a remarkable seamstress, cook and she excelled in Bridge. She loved camping and fishing and was an avid fan at Mike and Dan's athletic events. Throughout her life she worked as a beautician, a homemaker, and school bus driver. The family extends special thanks to the caregivers at Bonaventure of Medford for the loving care they provided in her last month there. A graveside service April 5 at 12 p.m. at Klamath Memorial Park
