Barbra Jovich Barbara Jovich passed peacefully on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Bend, Ore. Barbara was born in Oakland, Calif. to Alonzo and Lillie Barkley. In 1945 the family moved to Oroville where she made lifelong friends, graduated highschool in 1956, and ended up with more family than a person deserves. In 1956 Barbara married her highschool sweetheart and best friend, Charles Jovich. A daughter, Susan Durkheimer and son, Michael Jovich, soon followed. 1960 brought the family to the little town of Colusa, Calif. that would be home for 39 years. She raised her children as a stay at home mom, participating in all their activities and volunteering when needed. As her children got older, Barbara began working in the food service dept. at the high school. She enjoyed the kids and worked there for 28 years. Barbara and Charlie loved to travel with their RV, fishing and sightseeing along the way. Many days off and vacations were spent camping. Barbara often could be found outside working on her landscaping, sewing or crocheting. On one of their trips they came upon another little town, Bonanza, Ore. which became their retirement home in 1999 until Barbara moved to Bend in 2019 to be closer to her daughter. She was an active member of Bonanza Community Church and had many people that loved and looked out for her. She is survived by her children, Susan (Alan) Durkheimer and Mike (Ann) Jovich; grandchildren, Cori Cohn, Kristi Sayer and Charlie Jovich; great-grandchildren, Reed and Rowan Cohn. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie of 45 years; parents; grandparents and half-sister; Dorothy Selander . In light of the Coronavirus, a family gathering will take place this summer and her ashes joined with her husbands.
