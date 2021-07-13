Andrew Lee Jones, Jr. Andrew Lee Jones, Jr., known as "Drew" to family and "Buzz" to friends, was born in Klamath Falls on Dec. 28, 1959 and passed away on July 10, 2021. Buzz had many interests and hobbies around the Klamath Basin. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His kindness and laughter will be deeply missed. He is survived by his son, Jonnie Jones, Jonnie's mother, Hollie Keffer, parents Andrew and Sarah Jones, sisters Angela DeRosier and Brenda Walker, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will held on July 24, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Pelican Charter on Spring Street.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Keno woman accused of stealing five puppies after threatening owner with gun
- Bootleg Fire continues to grow
- Rama Indian Restaurant opens downtown
- Hot dogs enjoy new Klamath Falls park
- Iron Gate Hatchery won't release fish into Klamath River
- Amtrak won't reach Klamath Falls after fire damages tracks
- Former Mazama star earns MVP honors at Les Schwab Bowl
- Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history
- Man found dead in Klamath County Jail
- Experts try to measure economic loss in Basin due to lack of water
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will you feel comfortable joining large crowds this year at events like concerts and sports?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.