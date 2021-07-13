Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Andrew Lee Jones, Jr.

Andrew Lee Jones, Jr. Andrew Lee Jones, Jr., known as "Drew" to family and "Buzz" to friends, was born in Klamath Falls on Dec. 28, 1959 and passed away on July 10, 2021. Buzz had many interests and hobbies around the Klamath Basin. He enjoyed life to the fullest. His kindness and laughter will be deeply missed. He is survived by his son, Jonnie Jones, Jonnie's mother, Hollie Keffer, parents Andrew and Sarah Jones, sisters Angela DeRosier and Brenda Walker, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will held on July 24, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Pelican Charter on Spring Street.

