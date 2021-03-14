Kathleen "Kay" Johnston Wendt Kathleen "Kay" Johnston Wendt was born in Keno, Ore. to Ralph and Esther Johnston. She was raised on a cattle ranch, and educated in a one room schoolhouse with her siblings, Don, Shirley, and Connie. She attended Klamath Union HS, and represented them at the National 4H convention in Washington D.C. Kay graduated from Oregon State (go Beavers!) in Dietetics, and helped dedicate the football stadium as the reigning Homecoming Queen. She attended her Chi Omega reunions faithfully. It was there that she met her life-long love, Warren Wendt. They were married in Klamath Falls after graduation. Warren and Kay moved to Seattle, Albuquerque, Lemon Grove, Calif, and finally settled in the Mt. Helix area outside of San Diego, Calif. There they raised their three kids, Thomas (wife Evelin), Daniel (fiance Debi), and Susan (husband Mike). They supported all three through college, and all their children went on to successful careers. The pride of her life, granddaughter Noel Skocko, is now working on her Master's in Geological Sciences at Miami University of Ohio. Kay also had a loyal companion Charlie, a King Charles Spaniel, who enchanted all who met him. Kay earned her Masters in Education at SDSU and taught at Chaparral HS, where she earned honors as a "Golden Apple Award Winner" for Chaparral and the Teacher of the Year nomination for Grossmont Union High School District. She cultivated many close friendships in life through book clubs, travel, crafts, and as a hostess extraordinaire. Warren and Kay were also active members of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Spring Valley for over 50 years. Her close family joined her as she was reunited with Warren at Singing Hills Memorial Park on March 5. We plan to have a "Celebration of Life" this summer in Oregon.
