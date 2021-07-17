Lewis Johnson Lewis Johnson, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away June 4, 2021 at age 80. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Johnson, children, Liesl Johnson and Aaron Johnson, and their families (5 grandchildren). Lewis was the oldest of 6 siblings: John Johnson (Glenna), Roxann Doolittle, Barbara Hildebrand, Alex McMeekin (Brenda), & Valerie McMeekin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis E. Johnson, Helen (Erwert Johnson) McMeekin, and sister, Barbara. Lewis was born in San Francisco, Cal. and grew up in the Bay Area until moving to Vancouver, BC and then Alberta, Canada during his junior year of high school where he graduated from David Thompson High School. Upon returning to the United States, he proudly served in the US Army, learning the printing trade. After his discharge, he became head printer at Oregon Institute of Technology and later at the Klamath Falls City School District. Lewis was an accomplished athlete in many sports, including baseball, softball, tennis, bowling, golf, and roller hockey. In 1970 he was appointed one of two goalies for the US Roller Hockey Team and participated in the World Championships in San Juan, Argentina. He was later named to the Roller Hockey Hall of Fame. He was an avid sports fan - especially cheering on his beloved San Francisco Giants (baseball), San Francisco 49er (football), and Edmonton Oilers (hockey). He enjoyed exploring new places - traveling throughout the United States and Canada. Lewis was also a member of the Klamath Rails Model Railroad Club, enjoying comradery with fellow engineers. At the very center of his life was his Catholic faith and belief in God's everlasting love. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97603 at 11 am. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall. Afterward, final committal with military honors will occur at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hwy 140 E.
