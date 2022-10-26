Gregory Lane Johnson Gregory Lane Johnson was born on Jan. 24, 1947, in Boulder City, NV, to Hugo Alfred Johnson and Molly Lucille Skelton. Greg passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2022, in Klamath Falls, OR. Greg attended Boulder City High School and later attended University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Greg worked as a Telephone Station Installer for various companies, including installations at the Nuclear Test Site. Greg relocated to Chiloquin, Oregon, where he lived with lifelong friend, Charlie Brown. In 1996 Greg met Trish Daniel at the Stone Church in Chiloquin and shared the next 26 years of life with her. In 1997 Greg and Trisha relocated to Toledo, OR, where they worked and lived until relocating to Klamath Falls in 2016. Greg enjoyed riding Harleys with Charlie Brown and other friends. He loved watching Nascar and NFL football and was a Vikings fan. He enjoyed camping on the coast with his wife and recently spent time camping locally, riding the quad and exploring the country on his side by side. Greg was loved dearly and his place in the family will be missed greatly. He was a loving "papa" to all his grandchildren, enjoyed spending time with his family and could always be counted on to show up for the family gatherings, and special moments. Greg faced numerous health complications, but he never let those obstacles stop him from living life. He could always be found at his wife's side and was her number one "gig" fan. Greg was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Terry Johnson, stepson Jesse Daniel and grandson Brynden Daniel. He is survived by his wife Trisha Daniel, children and spouses Jack and Misty Daniel, Katie Daniel, Sarah Daniel and Anthony Morello, Labeads Yahwhee and Derrek Ellena, Jennifer Oksnee Johnson, Scott and Stephanie Johnson, grandchildren Jordan, Jacob, Ayden, and DeeAni Daniel, Kaycenn Morrello, Horse Man and Rayburn Weiser, and great grandchildren Cashtyn and Gracelyn Mozingo. Special friends Turk Voss and Charlie Brown. A memorial service will be held on Oct. 29, 2022, at the Hope Community Center, 2314 Homedale Rd. Klamath Falls, OR, at 11 AM. There will be a gathering after the service at Mia's and Pia's, all are welcome to join and celebrate Greg.