Clay Johnson Clay Thomas Johnson, age 35, passed away peacefully at the home of his parents, Kathi & Larry Johnson on October 21, 2022. Clay was born in Klamath Falls, OR, on December 12, 1986. He was raised and educated in Klamath Falls, attending Peterson, Brixner, and Mazama, graduating in 2005. He then moved to Eugene and attended Lane Community College, and University of Oregon. In September 2021 Clay returned to Klamath Falls and attended Klamath Community College. He completed his Pharmacy Tech studies in August of 2022. As a child, Clay was a good student and enjoyed going to Camp Fire camp Ka-Es-Ta in the summers. He also enjoyed being in the Mazama band, playing clarinet and alto sax. Clay loved drama and was a cast member in many plays at Mazama, Ross Ragland Theater, and Lane Community College. He also acted in some Shakespeare in the Park productions in Eugene. Clay is survived by his parents Kathi & Larry Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Ann-Marie & Quentin Nunnery; brother and sister-in-law Tracy & Alyshia Johnson; nieces Ashleigh and Jessa Nunnery; nephews Richard and Carter Houglum; uncles Mark (Anne) Matlick, Gary (Marcia) Matlick; aunts Joyce (Bob) Sagehorn, Sonia Nelson, Darla McGuire; cousins Nicholas (James) KiceMatlick, Daniel (Crystal) and Adam Matlick, Matthew Jones, Jeff Nelson, Iris, Russell, and Rick McGuire. Clay was preceded in death by his grandparents Snellen & Ruby Johnson, Dean & Verna Matlick; and niece Kayleigh Nunnery. The family would like to thank the staff of High Desert Hospice for all of their help. Memorial services will be held at a future date. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.