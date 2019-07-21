Janet Marie John Janet Marie John (nee Gomes) lost a tough fight with cancer on March 3, 2019. Janet was born January 14, 1951 in San Leandro, CA. She is predeceased by her parents, Glenn and June (nee Wood) Gomes. Janet graduated from Tulelake High School, Class of 1969. After over 40 years in Tulelake, she moved to Redding to be closer to her family. She is survived by her sister Cheryl Gomes, sister Carol Gomes Jackson, brother-in-law Jay Jackson, niece Kelly Jackson and nephew Zachary Jackson, all of Redding, as well as many, many friends in both Redding and Tulelake. A graveside gathering will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Merrill IOOF Cemetery in Merrill. A Celebration of Life will follow at Pappy Ganders in Merrill beginning at 2 p.m. Please leave a message at 530-921-1587 if you plan to attend.