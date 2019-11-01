John Andrew Bodnar, 64, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
John was born on March 30, 1955, to Andy and Bessie (Kamarad) Bodnar. He was the only son and the eldest of three children.
John never knew a stranger and will forever be remembered for his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone on almost any topic. His incredible knowledge, his kindness and generosity to everyone he met, his love for his Czech heritage, family history, and old tractors and engines will forever be remembered as some of his greatest attributes. He was truly loved by all who met him and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife Patty; children, Chelle (John) Hager, Jennifer (Donnie) Miller, Johnny (Regan) Bodnar, Steven (Traci) Bodnar, and Timmy Bodnar; grandchildren, Peyton (Josh) Plourde, Addyson, Andrew and Amelia Miller, Natalie and Vincent Bodnar, and Finley Bodnar; and sisters, Helen Hankins and Mary (Pat) Cascio. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Bonanza Community Church. A barbecue dinner will follow. Private interment will be held at the Bodnar Ranch.