Cecil Ortiz Jasso Cecil Ortiz Jasso of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away April 5, 2022. He was one day shy of celebrating his 102nd birthday. Born on April 6, 1920, in Visalia, California, to the late Tirso and Petra Jasso, Cecil was their last surviving child. During the Great Depression, Cecil was employed by the Civilian Conservation Corps and later worked as a farm hand. In October 1942, Cecil enlisted in the United States Army as a soldier in the 91st Infantry Division, 347th Field Artillery Battalion during the second World War. Cecil fought in North Africa and for the liberation of Italy in the Rome-Arno, the North Apennines/Gothic Line, and the Po Valley Campaigns. Like most men of his generation, Cecil rarely discussed his wartime service, but he fought honorably for his country, earning the Good Conduct medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the American Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. Cecil was discharged in November 1945. After the war, Cecil returned home to Visalia. In 1953, Cecil moved his family to Klamath Falls, where he went to work for the Great Northern Railroad and later the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. Cecil retired in 1980. Cecil Married the late Eduarda Morales, with whom he raised 14 children and stepchildren. Cecil is survived by 11 of those children and stepchildren, dozens of grandchildren (he lost count after 60), and countless great and great-great grandchildren. Public viewing will take place on Thursday, April 14th, at O'hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, OR, from 11:00 AM to 1:00PM, with a service following viewing. Entombment will follow at 2:00PM at Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens mausoleum.