Becky Jacobson On July 4, 2021, Becky Jacobson passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, after a four-year battle with mesothelioma. Becky was born Sept. 27, 1960, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, conveniently on her Dad's lunch break. She graduated from Klamath Union High School and went on to pursue music at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon. She met the love of her life, Cal Jacobson, on an ordinary afternoon when he walked into the department store she was working at, to sell newspaper advertising. They were married in July of 1983, then moved from Oregon, to Montana, Texas and then California chasing their newspaper dreams. It was in California where their girls were born. In the early '90s, the family brought their roots back, choosing to make Whitefish their forever home. Becky spent her free time cruising the corduroy on Big Mountain, hiking and exploring Glacier National Park, kayaking Whitefish Lake, and tending to her beautiful gardens. It wasn't until she lived in Montana that Becky learned to quilt, and she quickly discovered her life's passion. Becky embraced everything about quilting, then shared her passion with others through her design work and her teaching. Becky was an active part of all the local quilt guilds and loved her quilting community. Becky lived to put beauty and color into the world. Becky Jacobson is survived by her husband, Cal Jacobson, of Whitefish; her daughter, Kearstin Jacobson of Austin, Texas; her daughter and son-in-law, Chausea and Bob Fawcett, and her grandson, the light of Becky's life — Stanton Fawcett, of Salt Lake City. Becky is also survived by her parents, Bob and Connie Pallies, of Klamath Falls; as well as her sister, two sisters-in-law and their wonderful families. In addition, Becky is survived by two furry grand-babies and a whole host of well loved backyard wildlife. From her love of gardening, her deep appreciation of nature, her ability to make her world beautiful, and her taste in rum, to her love of jazz and her unstoppable drive to live life, Becky will be missed every minute of every day, by so many people. Please join us in celebrating Becky's extraordinary life on July 22 at 3 p.m., at the Whitefish Community Center. No black attire is necessary; after all, Becky believed life is too short not to wear purple.
