Charlene Maize Jackson Our beloved matriarch and Modoc elder was called home and peacefully entered the spiritual world of her ancestors on May 5, 2021. Charlene was born in Beatty, Ore. on May 28, 1943 to Larson Lee Jackson and Arlene Riddle Hutchison. Descending from a long line of Modoc and Paiute ancestors, she would be destined to follow in their footsteps. She carried many stories of her time growing up on the Klamath Indian Reservation. She married her true love Jerald Jackson on May 29, 1961 and dedicated the next 46 years of her life to him. Together, they brought six children into the world, they called themselves "The Modoc 8". In the mid-70's Charlene found it necessary to live a life free from alcoholism. Facing the world with no filter was important to her. She would lean heavily on culture as a foundation for her sobriety and sought many circles of support including the efforts of United Tribal People, Klamath Alcohol & Drug Abuse, and Youth & Family Guidance Center. Many from across Indian Country were able to witness firsthand, the life that Jerald and Charlene created. Jerald and Charlene valued an open-door policy and welcomed many people into their home with kindness, love, and acceptance. Being a graceful host was a value of Charlene's. In the early 1990s Jerald and Charlene followed their spiritual instruction and actualized the vision of Returning to the Stronghold, alongside other Modoc relatives. Every year they hosted a gathering on the ancestral Modoc homelands, providing opportunities to strengthen Modoc identity through storytelling, cultural sharing, family lineage, and ceremony. For the last 11 years Charlene was involved in the Modoc Ancestral Run. From its beginning she lent her knowledge and sought to strengthen it year after year. As an elder she would still be found at the morning circle, when the sun was about to rise, running throughout the day, and again in the closing prayer circle. She would gain an extended run family. In her day-to-day life, she sought joy and laughter in contemporary culture like exercising her gathering rights, at thrift shops, yard sales, or Indian gambling games like playing cards. She was always put together and took honor in the way she carried herself. Storytelling was another favorite, many of us carry a memory or two of late-night conversations under the open skies next to a fire. She was a culture keeper in its truest form. In her final moments she was fully preparing for her journey. She gave careful instruction on how to carry on in life as a prayerful people, guardians of the homelands and protectors of each other. In a time when all honor was due her, she was humble and so giving of herself. As her final breath approached, she poured out love. Her final words: "I love you forever, I'll love you forever and always. I am going to go get my wings." Charlene, leaves the following family legacy her sisters Rosemary Treetop and Lanell Jackson; brothers Gilbert and Bill Jackson; children Marjorie and Mark, Adeline "Pebbles", Jerald Jr, Roland, Gilbert, Alvin "AJ" and Theresa Jackson; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and 15 nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents Larson and Arlene; husband Jerald; siblings Bernadine and Philip, Vera and Charles, Joyce and Truman, Arline Sonny, Norma Bushy, Cora Lee, Jackie Barney; grandchildren Jalisa Moon Eagle and Boyd Jackson V. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Davenports Funeral home, where her visitation will take place on May 28, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Charlene's service will be held at 11 a.m. May 29, 2021 in Beatty, Ore. at Beatty Valley Gospel Mission Charlene will be tucked into the homelands at Chief Schonchin Cemetery in Beatty, Ore. Services will follow COVID-19 regulations, if you have any symptoms, been exposed or are sick, please stay home. The family encourages loved ones to take care of themselves physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually during this sacred time. In honor of traditional ways, we ask that no alcohol or substances be used in her name, at the services or graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chloe Say for The Modoc Ancestral Run, 1838 Birch Street Klamath Falls, OR 97601
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Serious fish kill consumes the Klamath River
- Klamath Falls attorney suspended from Oregon State Bar, facing ethics complaints
- Klamath Falls woman sentenced to 1 year in prison after firing gun at person
- Crispin family, Columbia Forest Products settle wrongful death suit
- Record store brings retro spin on music to Klamath Falls
- Irrigators set up encampment next to ‘A Canal’ headgates
- Developing Steen Sports Park – A Big Park for a Small City
- Klamath area doctor named OAFP president
- Klamath County police log: May 21, 2021
- As another sucker spawning season comes and goes, lake levels stay low
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Have you gotten a COVID vaccination?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.