Kathleen A Inman Kathie Inman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and longtime resident of Klamath Falls, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Kathie was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 30, 1933, to Anna and Cecil Wagner, in Camas Wash. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Inman, on Oct. 19, 1952, in Vale, Ore. They moved to Corvallis so Jack could attend Oregon State University. Jack's career with the Forest Service took them to Waldport, Gardiner, Gold Beach, Grants Pass, Baker City, and finally to Klamath Falls in 1973. Kathie is survived by Jack, her husband of 67 years; her sister Margie Wagner-Conlee; children Cindy Pierce, Ken Inman (Mary), Jeff Inman (Shannon), Mark Inman (Susan) and Deanne Inman; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Kathie retired from Oregon Institute of Technology, where she worked in the business office. She earned her associate's degree in accounting from OIT while being a very involved mom. She never missed a football game, volleyball game, or concert. She and Jack enjoyed trips to many places in the world. She also enjoyed taking the trailer out and was active in Good Sams. She organized many family reunions and trips for her family. She was very active in the Klamath Falls United Methodist Church. She was a member of the church bell choir and the community bell choir. We want to thank all of the wonderful and caring staff at Crystal Terrace. A memorial service will be held at Klamath Falls United Methodist Church, 230 N. 10th St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Kathie would have preferred that donations be made to the Klamath Falls United Methodist Church, High Desert Hospice, Shriner's Hospital, or The Scottish Rite Hospital.