Rosa Maria Idrogo-Hernandez, who loved a good fight and always protected those who needed it, departed her loving family and friends on Jan. 23, 2021. Rosa was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 12, 1949 to her parents, Juan and Leandra Idrogo. Rosa passed away from complications due to Covid-19. By her side were her husband Alfredo and daughter JoAnn. She was 71.
At 16 years of age, Rosa met Raymundo Coronado and together they moved to Tulelake, Calif. in 1972 and raised a beautiful family. Rosa worked as a field laborer most of her life but at age 50, earned her GED and worked as a family advocate for the Oregon Child Development Coalition. Rosa loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. She never missed her children and grandchildren's games and was known for running up and down the court as their biggest cheerleader. Rosa also loved watching novelas, Judge Judy, and playing "las maquinitas." Rosa loved birthdays and Christmas; a time she could buy gifts for all. Rosa leaves behind her biggest legacy, her five children and 12 grandchildren who made her proud every day. Rosa was all about family and service to others. She loved her family unconditionally. All who loved her will always remember Rosa's laughter, unwavering generosity, fierceness, and strength in life.
Rosa is survived by her husband, Alfredo Hernandez, who loved her dearly for 22 years. Rosa leaves behind her five children, Mary Coronado Calvario, JoAnn Coronado-McLain, Raymundo Coronado, Jr., Adolfo Coronado, David Coronado; 12 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her brothers Juan, Gilbert, and Rudy Idrogo as well as sisters, Esther Idrogo Hernandez and Olivia Idrogo-Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ruben Idrogo who also passed from Covid. Due to the pandemic, there will be no service at this time.
We are honored and blessed to have been her children in this life and are grateful to have had her as our amazing mother, our fierce and constant protector. We love her and she will be greatly missed. May you Rest in Peace Mom.