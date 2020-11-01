Fred Alvin Huskey Fred Alvin Huskey died at home in Malin, Ore. on Oct. 19, 2020. He was the son of Rubye McNair and Fred Oscar Huskey. Fred was born on Jan. 14 1955 in Lakeview, Ore. Survivors include his wife Laura (Litzenberg) Huskey, step son Richard J. Roberts and wife Shannon of Santa Anna, Calif; step daughter Rebecca Sellers and Husband Darryl Sellers of Portland, Ore; and step daughter Honor Christine Frazier and husband Seth Fraizer of Spokane Valley, Wash. Cousins Yolanda Robinson. Angel Treetop, Samantha Robinson, Janette Rodrigues and Sierra Campus of Chiloquin, Ore; Ronny and Patty Samson of Keno, Ore; and numerous other relatives in Chiloquin and Lakeview. He loved his job of Wildland Fire Fighting and to fish, hunt and help Laura with ceramics. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 1:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the corner of 1955 Akins Road and Highway 139 in Tulelake, Calif.
