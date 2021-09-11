Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Joe Anthony Hurlbut On Friday, August 27th of 2021, Joe Anthony Hurlbut (65) suddenly went home to be with his Heavenly Father. His loving wife of almost 38 years, Debbie Hurlbut, was at his side. Joe was born March 22, 1956 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. God blessed him with extra love from his parents Bob and Cleona (Johnson) Hurlbut and Isabel (Sapiens) and Ralph Welch. Joe served in the US Army for 8 years. He married the love of his life and best friend, Debbie, December 13th. Joe worked as a CNA for 6 years before attending OIT, pursuing a degree in Computer Science. He worked at OIT for 30 years as a Computer Analyst. Joe was a loving father of 6 children and 47 grand and great-grandchildren. He was a loving brother of 4 sisters and 2 brothers. God and family were the most important things in his life. Joe was a very active member of the Living Faith Fellowship for 33 years. Joe was a great supporter of his children and their various activities and was the number one supporter of his wife. Service will be held Saturday, September 18th, 2021 11:00 am in Living Faith Fellowship, 4549 Homedale Rd, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Potluck will follow at Wiard Park from 4pm-6pm. In lue of flowers please consider making a donation to OIT Alumni, Shriners, or Living Faith Fellowship. Viewing will be Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St, Klamath Falls, Oregon from 4pm-6pm. To view the full obituary please go to www.ohairwards.com.