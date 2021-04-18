Will Hume Will Hume, great outdoorsman , who loved hunting, fishing, boating, camping and adventuring, passed way on April 1, 2021. Will was born on July 2, 1926 in Avonelle, N.J. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946 on the USS Pinceton II Aircraft carrier and Yard Minesweeper in the Pacific. He returned to Niagara Falls, N.Y. where he met and married Elinor Zobel in 1950. They later moved to East Aurora, N.Y. with their three children where he worked for NY Telephone Co. After tiring of the winters in East Auroa, Will built a camper and moved his family across the country to Oregon in 1964 and started working with Pacific Northwest Bell. When he retired early, he created a custom haying business on their mini farm in Henley. They lived and loved it there for 50 years. They loved spending many winters traveling south in their RV finding sun and adventure. He loved his farm, his tractor, tinkering and could fix, repair or build anything. He was always ready to help and teach others. We will miss his wicked sense of humor! Will is survived by his wife of 70 1/2 Elinor and their children John, JoAnn, Jackie and their families. He was a loved husband, cherished father, grandfather, and great-grand poppy. He loved and was proud of them all! thank you to the teams at High Desert Hospice, Crystal Terrace Memory Care and Davenports Chapel.
