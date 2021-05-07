Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Elinor J. Hume nee Zobel

Elinor J. Hume nee Zobel Elinor J. Hume nee Zobel, after loosing her husband Willard Hume on April 1, 2021 has joined him on April 26, 2021. Elinor was a resident of Klamath Falls for 57 years and worked many years as a legal secretary. She and her husband of 70 1/2 years, loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and exploring. She is survived by her children John Hume, JoAnn Shakon, Jackie Hilyard and their families. A special thank you to the teams at High Desert Hospice, Cottage Respite and Davenports Chapel for their exemplary care.

