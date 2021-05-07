Elinor J. Hume nee Zobel Elinor J. Hume nee Zobel, after loosing her husband Willard Hume on April 1, 2021 has joined him on April 26, 2021. Elinor was a resident of Klamath Falls for 57 years and worked many years as a legal secretary. She and her husband of 70 1/2 years, loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and exploring. She is survived by her children John Hume, JoAnn Shakon, Jackie Hilyard and their families. A special thank you to the teams at High Desert Hospice, Cottage Respite and Davenports Chapel for their exemplary care.
