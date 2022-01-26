Mary Lou Howland Mary Lou Howland passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022. She was born on December 29, 1930 in Lakeview, Oregon to Joe and Louise Hess. Mary Lou was raised on the family ranch at the base of Sugar Hill in Davis Creek, Ca. She went to grade school in Davis Creek and rode the bus 50 miles to Alturas to high school from Davis Creek. On July 26, 1956, she married her love and life partner Tag Howland. Together they raised 3 children. They shared a love of the beauty of Warner Mountains, and ranching. Mary Lou loved Modoc and was always proud of her families' travels on the Oregon Trail. She was always interested in her family history. In 1974, they moved to the ranch in Bonanza. She had a string of nurse cows that not only raised their calves but any wayward calf Tag would bring in. Mary Lou cooked tirelessly for buckaroos, branding, and haying crews. If you left her table hungry it was your own doing. She joined Cowbell's in the late 1970's and was the president in 1983. She then went on to be State Cowbell Secretary the following year. It was during those years in Cowbell's she met her dear friend Pat Venable. They had spent their time cooking for their ranch crews and after planning a few parties for Cowbell events, Have Kettle Will Cook was born. They purchased a house and remodeled it to become "Kettle headquarters". They had a delivery van that wore out 3 pairs of tire chains in winter 1992-1993. They worked doing events all over the basin for 18 years. In 2018 they published their cookbook of secret and not so secret recipes and sold every copy. She loved the work and especially enjoyed the people she met. Tags health took a turn in 2005 and she decided to hang up her apron and care for him. She enjoyed her yard, cooked dinners and ran errands on the ranch for Walt and Nancy. She enjoyed teaching her great grandkids how to cook breakfast before school. Cooking was her true passion. She was a very strong, independent personality who loved her family with all her heart. Family was first. She is survived by her children: Merl (Carol) Howland, Nancy (Walt) Hammerich. Grandchildren: Shannon (Joe) Pett, Doug Howland, Will (Erin) Hammerich, Katie (Bob) Stayer, Jim (Michelle) Moreland, Joe (Beth) Moreland, Jesse (Michelle) Howland, Amy Hammerich, Charlie Pickney, Erin Young, Keith Young. 14 great grandchildren, that fondly called her their GG. Many nieces and nephews. She loved her Hess Family. She was preceded in death by her husband Tag, son Rick, and brother Doug Hess. Private interment will be in Alturas, Ca. A celebration of life will be at the Big Springs Par, Bonanza, OR May 20, 2022 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to: Klamath County Cattlewoman's Scholarship Fund: In memory of Mary Lou Howland 6510 S. 6th St. #231 Klamath Falls, OR 97603. To continue viewing this obit and phot's please visit www.ohairwards.com