Lisa Kay Howard Lisa Kay Howard, at the age of 61, went home to be with the Lord the evening of September 5th, 2021, in Ashland Oregon. Lisa was born in Portland, Oregon to Dave Christensen and Kay Odegaard. She had four children, Heath, Sean, Shelia, and Deven with her 1st husband Tim Howard and was a current resident of Eagle Point, Oregon. Her parents moved from Portland to Lakeview, Oregon where she attended school and graduated from Lakeview Senior High in 1978. She continued her education at the University of Oregon and Southern Oregon College. During High School and College she played numerous sport at which she excelled in. Lisa loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren and had a strong passion for photography. With this passion she was able to capture many great photos which she shared with her family and friends. She especially loved taking photos of the family cow brandings and of the many scenic viewpoints she visited. Her favorite place to visit was the Oregon Coast, where she wishes to have her ashes spread in the ocean. Lisa is survived by her sons, Heath Howard (Amber) and Sean Howard; daughters, Shelia King (Geoff) and Deven Howard; her grandchildren Hayden, Grady, Josie, Brinley, and Grant; her mother and step-father, Kay and Bill Odegaard: sisters Teryel Vaughn, and Devonne Oldfield (Greg); half-brother Jeff Christensen (Paula); stepsisters Pam Cartwright and Dawn Cartwright; stepbrothers Bill Odegaard (Gretchen) and Ken Odegaard (Audrae). She is preceded in death by her father Dave Christensen, and grandparents. A service to honor Lisa will be held October 9th, 2021 12:00 pm at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Potluck reception to follow at 22717 Hwy 140E, Bonanza, Oregon 97623 from 3pm-5pm. The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who has reached out in this difficult time to offer their support.
