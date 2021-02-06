Dr. John Randolph "Randy" Howard, Jr. 73, left this world on Jan. 26, 2021 surrounded by his family after losing his battle to one of the very diseases he spent his career treating.
Randy was born on March 16, 1947 in Detroit, Mich. to the late John Randolph and Helene Priscilla Woody Howard. He grew up in Klamath Falls, Ore. graduating from Klamath Union HS in 1965. After attending the University of Oregon for one year, he transferred to Oregon State University where he graduated in 1969. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and was a runner on the track team in both high school and college. He then attended the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri, where he received his medical degree in 1973.
Randy served as a U.S. Naval Medical Officer and interned at the Oakland Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif. followed by a year serving as the medical officer for the 3rd Marine Division. He was later assigned to Quantico Marine Base in Quantico, Va. in 1975. Then, he completed a three year Internal Medicine Residency at Oakland Naval Hospital and served as chief medical resident during his third year. He was then assigned to a three year tour as the Head of Internal Medicine at the Naval Hospital in Rota, Spain. It was in Spain where he acquired his private pilot's license. Subsequently, Randy was assigned to the National Cancer Institute Naval Oncology Branch after a three year fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md.
Randy completed his 20 year U.S. Naval career at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital, interrupted by a six month deployment to Fleet Hospital Five during Operation Desert Shield/Storm in Saudi Arabia. He received his Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1993 with a Navy Commendation Medal and served as head of the Hematology/Oncology Dept. during his time there.
Following his Naval Medical career, he joined Virginia Oncology Associates and then retired in 2018.
In addition to running and flying, Randy enjoyed racing with his son in go-karts and Legend cars at various tracks including Langley Speedway, where he received "Most Improved Driver" in 1998. He flew many Angel flights for patients in need and enjoyed regular participation in the bicycling club, the Chucatuck Chain Gang. He enjoyed family time at Lake Gaston, hiking, snow skiing, and tinkering on cars.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Attolino Howard of Chesapeake, Va. his children, Helene Newman (Michael), John Woody Howard (Amy) of Chesapeake, and Jessica Martens (Steuart) of Bethesda, Md. along with six grandchildren; Rachel and Asher Newman, Adalee and Hayden Howard, and James and William Martens. He also leaves behind his siblings; Kent Howard (Joy) of San Diego, Calif. Brian Howard (Dawn), and Carol Timon (Spencer) of Morrison, Colo. and six nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins, and a host of extended family and friends of whom he dearly loved.
In lieu of flowers, it was his request that donations be made in his memory to the American Society of Hematology (ASH). 2021 L St. NW Suite 900, Washington, D.C. 20036 www.hematology.org
Due to COVID regulations, a graveside service will be private.